Sheriff urges drivers, 'Don’t Drive, Get a Ride'

Yates County participates in statewide STOP-DWI holiday high-visibility engagement effort through Jan. 1.

Sheriff Ron Spike alerts drivers that Yates County police agencies are participating in a special high visibility enforcement effort to focus on impaired driving during the Christmas and New Year holiday period.

"While we spend this Holiday Season celebrating with friends and family and looking forward to the blessings of a New Year," says Spike, "a combined effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries, and save lives, law enforcement officers across New York State, including Sheriff’s Deputies, State Troopers, and Penn Yan Police will be doing additional enforcement efforts.

“Research shows that high-visibility enforcement can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent,” says Sheriff Spike, “Sobriety checkpoints play a key part in raising awareness about the problem during this 'Don’t Drive, Get a Ride' campaign.

"You can help to make a difference by ‘Having a Sober Plan.' Impaired driving is completely preventable. All it takes is a little planning," adds Spike. "The Yates County STOP DWI program wishes you and your family and friends a very safe and Happy Holiday season!"