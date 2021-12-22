Siding manufacturer coming to Bath

Steuben County

BATH — Steuben County received an early holiday gift with the announcement by Steuben County Industrial Development Agency (SCIDA) Executive Director James Johnson of plans for a $24 million pre-finishing facility in Bath to open in 2023.

Johnson's announcement before the county Legislature followed the earlier announcement by the Nashville, Tennessee-based LP Building Solutions and Empire State Development the company will build a new "LP SmartSide ExpertFinish" pre-finishing facility in the SCIDA Industrial Park in Bath.

The company expects to start construction in 2022 with a targeted opening date in the third quarter of 2023. The facility is projected to add more than 60 new jobs.

The location of the SCIDA-owned B&H Railroad was key to the LP's decision to locate in Steuben, Johnson told county legislators during the regular session of the board.

The firm launched its prefinished siding in 2020 and has seen phenomenal growth, according to LP Executive Vice President Neil Sherma, in a prepared statement. “To support strong customer demand, LP is aggressively pursuing pre-finishing capacity expansion plans both within our existing facilities as well through this greenfield facility in Steuben County, New York.”

New York State Empire State Development is providing up to $1 million through the Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program in exchange for job creation commitments, with other support for New York State Electric and Gas, SCIDA), and B&H Railroad.

The company plans to manufacture exterior home siding product at the new facility from its production mills, after which the material will then be painted, packaged, and distributed through LP’s existing network throughout the Northeast and nation.

Johnson told county lawmakers he was approached by LP in October, followed by swift action by all parties concerned.

“The Steuben County Industrial Development Agency is thrilled to be working with LP and our economic development partners to bring this project to Steuben County,” Johnson said. “This investment and the jobs associated with it will be transformational for the Bath community, and we look forward to supporting the company’s future growth.”

Founded in 1972, LP Building Solutions (LPX) is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. As a leader in high-performance building solutions, the company manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the needs of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. The company operates 25 manufacturing facilities the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil, and employs approximately 4,500 people.