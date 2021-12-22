Winery Pairing Dinner at 1897 Beekman House B&B

Staff Reports

Wine Pairing Event unites world-class experts at historic bed & breakfast

DUNDEE — The 1897 Beekman House Bed and Breakfast will host its inaugural Winery Pairing Dinner on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, 2022. The event will feature the wines of Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard and food from Chef Jason Potter of Potter’s Chef’s Table. Each night will be split into two services of five courses, one at 5 p.m. and one at 8 p.m. For more information and to make reservations, contact 315-412-2697. Proof of vaccination will be required.

“Since taking ownership of the 1897 Beekman House, we have sought to find ways to highlight the amazing wine and agricultural bounty of the Finger Lakes region, as well as New York State as a whole, and this dinner will do just that,” said Greg DeForest-Campbell, co-owner. “Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyards is known to wine lovers the world over for producing some of the very best bottlings our beautiful region has to offer. From renowned Dry Rieslings, to elegant Cabernet Franc, to bright and crisp sparkling wine with depth and character, this top-tier local winery was an obvious choice for our first wine event. Their Resident Sommelier, Thera Clark, will be tableside throughout the meal, pouring wine and providing insight into the winemaking and vineyard practices of this esteemed producer.”

Potter has built his career at some of New York City’s finest restaurants, most recently as chef-partner for Blue Ribbon Group, known throughout the country for its inventive fare and commitment to quality. After years opening restaurants around New York City, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles as a leading figure with the group, Potter recently launched Potter’s Chef’s Table, an event and catering business that he runs with his wife, Tanya, who likewise left her longtime corporate position at Empire Distributors, the second-largest wine and spirit distributor in the state, to pursue Potter’s Chef’s Table.

“Based out of Sea Cliff on Long Island, they have quickly become one of the most sought-after caterers in the New York City area, with a reputation for amazing food and outstanding service,” said Lily DeForest-Campbell, co-owner of the 1897 Beekman House. “We could not be more pleased to have Chef Jason and Tanya on board for our first Winery Pairing Dinner.”