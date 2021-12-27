'Take Your Shot for an Outdoor Adventure' vaccine sweepstakes

Common Ground Health

Time is running out to take advantage of NYS Hunter and Angler Incentive to get first COVID-19 vaccination by Dec. 31, 2021. 'Take Your Shot for an Outdoor Adventure' sweepstakes features grand prize of a lifetime fishing or hunting license.

FINGER LAKES – Hunters and anglers in the Finger Lakes region have until the end of 2021 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to enter a sweepstakes to win a lifetime hunting or fishing license.

Governor Kathy Hochul’s 'Take Your Shot for an Outdoor Adventure' is open until Dec. 31, 2021. The COVID-19 vaccine incentive is intended to bolster vaccination rates among residents who enjoy the great outdoors. The first 2,000 people to get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose between Dec. 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021 are eligible to enter the sweepstakes and a random drawing to win special prize packages.

“We want outdoor enthusiasts across the Finger Lakes region to know that there is still time to get the first COVID vaccine and enter the sweepstakes,” said Dina Faticone, chief program officer, Common Ground Health. “Common Ground applauds Governor Hochul for creating this fun incentive to try to get more shots in people’s arms, which is a critical part of overcoming this pandemic.”

On Jan. 21, 2021, the state will randomly select five entrants to receive the grand prize and the opportunity to choose from prize packages including a lifetime fishing license or a lifetime hunter-and-bowhunting license, along with deluxe sporting equipment. Twenty-five entrants will be randomly selected to receive second-tier prizes.

Detailed prize and sweepstakes-entry information is available at https://on.ny.gov/TakeYourShot. Entries must be completed online. All eligible, vaccinated entrants must adhere to all applicable requirements to receive a hunting or fishing license in New York state, including completion of required hunter education courses and other rules.

About Common Ground Health -- Founded in 1974, Common Ground is the health research and planning organization for the Rochester-Finger Lakes region. We bring together leaders from health care, education, business, government and other sectors to find common ground on health challenges. Learn more at www.commongroundhealth.org.