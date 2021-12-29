Chimney fire damages home, sends one to hospital

YATES COUNTY -- A house fire was reported at around 1 p.m. Dec. 26 at 3311 Sliter Hill Road, Naples.

Yates County deputies report that Middlesex Fire and Ambulance, Rushville, Potter, and Benton fire departments responded to the reported chimney fire. The fire was contained to a wood burning stove, the chimney, and one wall of the home.

One occupant, Alan McReynolds, 64, had difficulty breathing and was taken to F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua for treatment. Cynthia McReynolds, 62, was not injured.