Daughter charged with setting fire to father's home

DUNDEE — A Dundee woman currently serving parole has been charged with felony arson following investigation of a house fire that was reported at approximately 8:20 p.m. Dec. 22 at her father's home.

Yates County deputies, along with Dundee Fire and Ambulance, responded to 5790 State Route14A in the Town of Starkey for a reported structure fire.

Deputies arrived to find dark smoke coming from the southwest corner of the single family home, but the fire had already been knocked down. There were no injuries and code enforcement as well as the American Red Cross responded to the scene. The scene was turned over to the Yates County Fire Investigation Team.

Their investigation determined that more than one fire was intentionally started inside the home of Michael Thompson, age 63. His daughter, Jenna Thompson, 32, who was also residing there, is accused of starting the fires in the kitchen with the intention of damaging the home.

Jenna was arrested on Christmas Eve and charged with third-degree arson as a class C felony. She was arraigned in Yates County Centralized Arraignment Court where she entered a plea of not guilty and was remanded to the county jail in lieu of bail.

Sheriff Ron Spike reports Jenna is currently on New York State Parole, and the area Parole Office in Elmira has been notified of her custody. Investigation shows that Michael was not involved.