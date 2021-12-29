Fatal one-car crash in Potter

POTTER -- Yates County sheriff's deputies reported a fatal car crash at 6:40 p.m. Dec. 27 on Phelps Road in the Town of Potter.

Timothy E. Decker, 57, of Italy Valley Road, Naples, was reportedly returning from Canandaigua when he went off the road in the area of the Flint Creek Campground and struck a tree.

Potter Fire Department, Middlesex Ambulance, and Medic 55 responded to the scene. Decker was extricated from the wreck and was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the accident was still under investigation at press time.