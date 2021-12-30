Naples man charged with vehicular manslaughter

State Police announce charges in fatal accident in Steuben County

COHOCTON -- State Police have arrested Owen Kirsch, 19, of Naples, for 1st degree Vehicular Manslaughter and Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated following investigation of a two-car fatal crash at approximately 4:30 p.m. Dec. 29 on State Rte. 371 in the town of Cohocton

Troopers say both vehicles were traveling northbound when the lead vehicle slowed to make a left turn into a driveway. The second vehicle then struck the lead vehicle from behind. One passenger in the lead vehicle died at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Troopers released the names of the four Individuals in the lead vehicle. The driver, Eric Anable, 54, of Wayland, was transported to Noyes Hospital for non-life-threatening-injuries. Two other passengers, Michael Hagadone, 46, of Cohocton, and Gregory Staley, 38, of Wayland, were transported to Strong Hospital for serious injuries. The 4th occupant of the lead vehicle, Christina Hagadone, of 63, of Cohocton, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Kirsch was processed and taken to Steuben County Centralized Arraignment Court. Trooper say the investigation is continuing, and additional charges are pending.