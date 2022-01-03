COLLEGE NEWS

The Chronicle-Express

Makenzie Cratsley named to Mansfield University Fall 2021 Dean's List

MANSFIELD, PA. — Makenzie Cratsley, of Dundee, has been named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List at Mansfield University. She is a student in the Bachelor of Science in Education - Early Childhood and Elementary Education program. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be attending the university full-time and attain at least a 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Emily Eckel graduates from Mansfield University

MANSFIELD, PA. — Congratulations to Emily Eckel, of Hammondsport, who completed the required coursework in December for her degree program and graduated with a Bachelor of Science - Nutrition: Dietetics from Mansfield University. New graduates are eligible to participate in the 157th Commencement on Saturday, May 14 at Karl Van Norman Field.