Community Bank supports Yates Community Center

PENN YAN — Community Bank recently supported Yates Community Center with a $5,000 donation to help fund the expansion of the new Yates Community Center complex.

The complex will include a 9,000-square-foot indoor fieldhouse with turf and event flooring overlay to offer lacrosse, community events and year-round sports. The land will also include sports fields with picnic pavilions, a playground, expanded driveways and parking areas.

“We’re honored to support the expansion of the Yates Community Center complex,” Community Bank Branch Manager Amy Taft said. “The new complex will serve more than 2,000 members and will provide incredible health, wellness, educational and recreational opportunities to residents in the Yates community.”

