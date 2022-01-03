'Cops, Kids, Toys' campaign makes for a merrier Christmas

Staff Reports

YATES COUNTY — The Yates County Sheriffs Office, along with Friendly Motors staff, spent the afternoon of Dec. 22 delivering toys to 36 children within Yates County as part of their annual "Cops, Kids, Toys" campaign.

Deputies and representatives from Friendly Motors spent some time visiting with the children and wishing a Merry Christmas to them.

"A heartfelt thank you to all that helped by donating toys and allowing for us to place collections locations in the Yates County Office Building and the Yates Community Center," said the campaign organizers. "A special thank you to Sgt. Ryan, Sgt. Rider, Deputies Morehouse, Schenck, and Forshay for wrapping and delivering the toys, and to Rod Cole and family, of Friendly Motors for helping us on this special day. The Sheriff's Office wishes all of you a happy and safe holiday season."