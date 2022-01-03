Village election petitions begin for Penn Yan, Dresden, Rushville

Yates County Board of Elections

YATES COUNTY — Another chapter in local government leadership opened December 28 with the passing of independent petitions for village governance. This year, there will be candidates running for offices in the villages of Dresden, Penn Yan, and Rushville. There will be no vacancies to fill in Dundee.

In Dresden, there will be one village trustee seat (two years) up for election. In Penn Yan there will be contests for mayor and three village trustees (both four years). In Rushville, there will be two village trustee seats (four years) up for election.

The elections will be held March 15, 2022. Candidates will be able to collect signatures from registered voters in each of their villages from Dec. 28 until Feb. 8. Candidates may file their independent petitions with the requisite number of signatures starting Feb. 1.

Candidates for village offices are running independently under a party name of their choosing. Most candidates run alone, but in the past, several candidates of a like mind have allied themselves and run under one party name. Once all candidates have filed their petitions, a list of candidates will be available at the village halls. For Penn Yan, there will also be a list on the Yates County Board of Elections website, under the link to Candidates.

The County Board of Elections administers the election for the Village of Penn Yan, while the other villages run their own elections. Therefore candidates for office in Penn Yan must obtain instructions and forms from the County BOE at 417 Liberty St. Candidates in the Rushville and Dresden villages may obtain the same from their village offices.

According to Election Law, the minimum number of signatures required depends on the population of the village, and in the case of very small villages, the number of signatures is proportional to the turnout at the last village election. In Penn Yan, this minimum number is 100 signatures. In the other villages, this minimum number can be obtained from the village offices and because of their size, is likely to be much less.

For the Village of Penn Yan, the Board of Elections now has blank petition forms and instructions for candidates. Candidates will be required to provide the name of their party and select a unique party emblem when they appear in person.

Persons who are residents of the villages and interested in signing petitions or voting in the March elections must be registered voters. If an individual is unregistered, he or she may register using forms obtained on the Yates County Board of Elections website: https://www.yatescounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/536/New-York-Voter-Registration-Form-PDF, or at the Board of Elections, town and village municipal offices, post offices, and libraries. All completed forms must be sent to or delivered to the Yates County Board of Elections, 417 Liberty St., Penn Yan, NY 14527 before March 15, 2022.