Wreaths Across America 2022 Matching Campaign underway

BATH — A wreath matching campaign for Wreaths Across America (WAA) Day in 2022 is underway until Jan 14, 2022. All wreath donations will be doubled when made through a registered sponsorship group at the Bath WAA website: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/NYBNCB (click on the “Groups” menu). Individual wreaths are $15 and tax-deductible. Other donation levels are also available.

More than 6,800 wreaths were placed on veterans' graves during this year’s Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec 18 at the Bath National Cemetery. A total of 31 regional groups supported the wreath sponsorship effort and more than 400 people in the community came out to show their support.

This year’s Wreaths Across America theme was “Live Up to Their Legacy.” The WAA mission: to remember, honor and teach about area servicemen and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice to keep our country free and safe.

Information on this year’s and future Bath WAA events can be found at www.facebook.com/WAABathNYNationalCemetery.

Wreaths Across America is carried out through coordinated wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as more than 3,100 locations in all 50 US states, at sea and abroad. More than 250,000 wreaths were laid by nearly 38,000 volunteers at Arlington in 2021. The WAA mission is to Remember, Honor and Teach about area servicemen and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice — their lives — to keep our country free and safe. It is an event that helps us to never forget that the freedoms we enjoy came at such a great cost. The national website is www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.