Yates County History Center closed for January

Yates County History Center
The Yates County History Center’s Oliver House Museum and Underwood Museum at the corner of Main and Chapel streets in Penn Yan.
The Yates County History Center logo

PENN YAN — The Yates County History Center will be closed to the public during the month of January for deep cleaning and conservation work. The center and its museums will reopen Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

You can still enjoy history at home by visiting www.yatespast.org with virtual visits to several of YCHC's exhibits, the Vimeo channel with history lectures and how-tos, and the Facebook page and other social media outlets.

For more information, call YCHC at 315-536-7318.