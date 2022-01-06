New Year's Eve fatal crash victim identified

UPDATE: Using dental records, the victim of the crash has been identified as LUKE GUDINAS JR., 33, of Dunn Road, Branchport.

ITALY -- In the early morning hours of New Year's Eve, Jan. 1, Yates County Deputies responded to a reported fatal car crash on Italy Valley Road at Clute Road near the Ontario ounty line.

Upon arrival, deputies say Naples Fire Department was already on the scene and had put out the fire. A single occupant was observed in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and was pronounced dead by Yates County Coroner Kathy McGrath.

The Yates County Accident Investigation Unit was called to the scene, and the victim's body was transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination and positive identification. Sheriff Ron Spike said the extensive burns to the victim will require identification by dental records.

Later, Spike reported that the Monroe County ME’s office a Forensic Odonatologist, using dental records, identified the operator of the vehicle as LUKE GUDINAS JR., 33, of Dunn Road, Branchport.

A determination into the cause of death is pending the results of toxicology, and the cause of the accident remains under investigation.