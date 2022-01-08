COLLEGE NEWS

Drew Wertman named to SUNY Potsdam President's List

POTSDAM — Drew Wertman, of Penn Yan, was recently named to the President's List at The State University of New York at Potsdam.

Wertman, whose major is Archaeological Studies, was among 887 SUNY Potsdam students who were honored for academic excellence in the Fall 2021 semester, having earned top marks.

To achieve the honor of being on the President's List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Jonathan Lasek named to SUNY Potsdam Dean's List

POTSDAM — The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named Jonathan Lasek of Naples, to the SUNY Potsdam Dean's List.

Lasek, whose major is Music Education, was among 235 students who were honored for academic excellence in the Fall 2021 semester.

To achieve the honor of being on the Dean's List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of between 3.25 and 3.49 in the given semester.

Skye Sutherland Named to UVM Dean's List

BURLINGTON, VT. — Skye Sutherland, Neuroscience major, has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Vermont. Sutherland, of Branchport, is in the College of Arts and Sciences.

To be named to the dean's list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.