Federal grant covers tuition for new FLCC training initiative

Staff Reports

PENN YAN — Finger Lakes Community College has received a federal grant that will cover tuition for those who enroll in its 16-week certified production technician course starting on Jan. 24 in Penn Yan and Bloomfield.

Certified production technician (CPT) is a credential recognized by manufacturers across the country. Graduates of the program will gain skills in workplace safety, quality and measurement, and modern manufacturing processes.

Classes will be offered at the Yates County Workforce Development Office at 417 Liberty St. in Penn Yan. and the Bloomfield Operations Center Learning Lab at 1 Oakmount Ave. Students with a computer and high-speed internet can also take this class online. Hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. with a once-a-month in-person lab from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Penn Yan and Bloomfield locations.

“The federal and state governments provide incentives for people to enroll in advanced manufacturing training programs because they lead to stable, full-time jobs that offer medical and retirement benefits,” said Todd Sloane, FLCC’s director of workforce development. “The grant eliminates the financial risk involved in exploring a new career.”

Information sessions are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6, at 4:30 p.m. in Penn Yan; Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 4:30 p.m. in Bloomfield; and Thursday, Jan. 13, at 4:30 p.m. at the FLCC main campus, 3325 Main Sands Drive, Hopewell. Interested residents can sign up at flcc.edu/grit or by calling 585-785-1670 or emailing workforce@flcc.edu.

All students will have a personal coach who will follow their progress and assist with career planning and job applications. The CPT program is part of a national pilot project to develop best practices for rural education that institutions across the country can adopt.