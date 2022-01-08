FLCC fall 2021 dean’s list

Finger Lakes Community College

HOPEWELL – Finger Lakes Community College's dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester has 464 students earning this honor.

To be eligible for the FLCC fall dean’s list, full-time students enrolled in a degree or certificate program must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and have completed 12 or more credit hours. Part-time students are included in the spring dean’s list.

Below are the local students listed by town:

Dundee: David DeSorbo, Tarah Jayne, Seth Miller, Harlan Nolt

Hammondsport: Chelsea Mamoone

Hall: Kaitlin Smith

Middlesex: Robert Craine, Lucian Sacheli, John Zimmerman

Naples: Emma Brace, Bruce Elwell, Brianna Faber, Ethan Friend, Noah Heise, Cristin Kenney, Kim Nelson, Jessie Soucie, Kallyn Stekl, Gabriella Trippi

Penn Yan: Elise Andersen, Jaina Doyle, Leeann Duncan, Marilyn Hawley, Madison Hobbs, Alexandra Hudson, Tammy Kennerson, Jenna Kinner, Riley Kuver, Kiana Larham, Paige McKee, Skyler Nagpaul, Brendan Pinckney, Lukas Rood

Prattsburgh: Michael Brand, Lydia Lenhard, Elijah Lenhard

Rock Stream: Haley Jefferson, Marcus Zerbey

Rushville: Kristin Ireland, Memphis Lohnes

Stanley: Benjamin Clovis, Brianna Demarco