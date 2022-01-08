FLTA awards hospitality scholarships

Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance

Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance’s annual scholarship is awarded to Madeline Reim and John Squires

PENN YAN – The Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance (FLTA) presented the Annual Scholarship Award to Madeline Reim and John Squires at its annual holiday party on Dec. 14 during a virtual celebration.

Serving as the hub of information, collaboration and education for growth of a vibrant hospitality and tourism industry, the Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance is an association with over 600 tourism-related businesses and is a leader for regional tourism growth and sustainability in the Finger Lakes.

FLTA reached out to higher education institutes with a hospitality/tourism program to receive nominations for this year’s typical annual award of $2,500.00. After careful review by the selection committee, it was determined that two of the candidates were equally deserving and through a generous contribution from Paul Curcillo of CK Cellars, two $2,500 awards were given instead of just one. Paul shared during the event “when you have two highly qualified candidates you need to find a way to support the future leaders of the Finger Lakes tourism region.” Paul indicated he was very happy to make this happen for both candidates.

Madeline Reim, an outstanding student at SUNY Delhi, is studying Culinary Arts Management. Madeline is listed as very driven and a reliable leader. John Squires is a second-year student at RIT working towards a degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management. John has a commitment to the pursuit of education and is a member of two National Honor Societies. These are just a few amongst many reasons why two scholarship awards were made this season.

“This holiday event is a great opportunity to connect virtually and catch up, all while celebrating the holiday season with good cheer and common wish to meet in person next year. We want to highlight the meaning of the season and use this time to recognize exceptional students. I cannot say enough by way of thank you to Paul Curcillio for making it possible to award two $2,500.00 scholarships this year,” said FLTA President, Cindy Kimble.

Founded in 1919, Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance is recognized as one of the oldest destination marketing organizations in the United States. FLTA is an association of private-sector attractions, tourism-related businesses and county tourism offices working together to enhance and promote visitor businesses for the 9,000 square-mile Finger Lakes region of New York State.