Greenidge Generation celebrates a year of giving

As 2021 fades, the employees at Greenidge Generation celebrate a successful year of using compassion, collaboration skills, and talents to improve the quality of life in the Yates County community.

DRESDEN — It’s the time of year for making lists and checking them twice. The list getting a lot of attention at Greenidge Generation details the numerous ways employee efforts have enhanced the quality of life in the community. Over the past 12 months, the power generation plant has been responsible for contributing nearly $275,000 to local projects.

From gifts to community projects like Coats for Kids to funding for new rescue equipment for the Dresden Fire Department, and a partnership with Friends of the Outlet, owner of the Keuka Outlet Trail, Greenidge Generation has supported efforts that touch thousands of lives in the Yates County and Seneca Lake community.

“As we rapidly grow this power plant and blockchain business, our employee’s energy is also focused on making a bigger impact on the quality of life in their hometown,” said CEO Dale Irwin. “We are so proud to be part of so many worthwhile efforts that touch lives in hundreds of ways, and we all look forward to continuing to work with a variety of community organizations.”

Most of the projects supported by the company were directly suggested by employees, who have specific interests and know the community’s needs. And many of them bring together teams of employees, contractors, consultants, and community groups to accomplish goals through collaboration.

Here are examples of the ways Greenidge Generation has given back to the community:

Friends of the Outlet: In addition to an annual corporate sponsorship, Greenidge Generation is actively working with Friends of the Outlet to establish an extension of the popular trail to reach Seneca Lake.

Yates Community Center: Greenidge has already contributed a significant amount toward the Community Center’s field house capital project, with plans to provide additional support in the coming months.

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital: A large gift helped finance the purchase of a new Incisive CT scanner system. This state of the art equipment gives the Penn Yan hospital technology equal to that found in larger, more distant facilities.

Dresden Fire Department: Greenidge Generation’s gift allowed the local fire company to purchase updated battery powered rescue equipment that will save lives of accident victims, whether they are on the highway, farm, or industrial setting.

Village of Dresden: Greenidge employees and contractors are working with the Village of Dresden to construct a new playground in the village, and earlier this year, the company sponsored an electronic sign welcoming people to the village with various community messages. Greenidge also sponsored music at the Dresden Gazebo during the summer.

New York State Sheriff Camp: A donation to the camp helps ensure that more New York State youngsters can enjoy a camp experience on Keuka Lake.

Hope Walk of Yates County: A sponsorship supports programs for Yates County residents and families battling cancer.

Habitat for Humanity: A contribution toward construction of a new home.

Penn Yan events: Sponsorships helped kick off Penn Yan’s Fall Festival and supported the popular StarShine event.

Hometown Heroes Banners: Greenidge Generation is helping to purchase banners honoring veterans in the Penn Yan community.

Other contributions in 2021 included gifts to Yates County Tuberculosis & Health Association, Dundee Christmas Project , Coats for Kids; Coffee & Cards at Milly’s Pantry; PYTCO/Sampson Theatre; the Peasantman Triathlon, and golf tournaments to benefit YCC Elevate Youth and Mission Share Outreach Center.

