Local FLCC students receive private scholarships

Finger Lakes Community College

HOPEWELL – The Finger Lakes Community College Foundation awarded 139 students a total of $177,680 in scholarships funded by local families, business and organizations during 2021.

The Foundation manages more than 100 scholarship funds. Amounts vary from $400 to one-year of tuition, currently $4,968. Applications for 2022 scholarships open in mid-January at flcc.edu/scholarships.

All students who apply to FLCC by March 1 and submit a high school transcript are automatically considered for scholarships based on general criteria, such as a field of study. Students who apply after March 1 or may be eligible due to special criteria, such as status as a veteran or a family member of a veteran, should fill out the application.

The following new scholarships were added in 2021:

The Biddle/Merrill Veterans Scholarship was launched by Bud and Debbi Biddle and Gary and Sharron Merrill of Canandaigua to support a student who is a military veteran or a family member of a veteran. Bud and Gary are Navy and Army veterans, respectively.

The Olivia Lynn Calabrese Memorial Scholarship was created in memory of Olivia by her parents, Chris and Amy Calabrese, for a student pursuing an art degree. Amy is a former member of the FLCC Foundation Board of Directors.

The Geneva City School District Alumni Scholarship was created by FLCC Trustee Santa Abraham and her husband, Matt, to support graduates of the Geneva City School District who attend FLCC.

The Kathryn Kingsley Wunder Memorial Scholarship was created by Nicole Kingsley Brunner and her husband, Adam, in memory of her grandmother, Kathryn Kingsley Wunder. Kathryn began attending FLCC at age 40 while a single mother of six children. This scholarship recognizes a non-traditional student pursuing a nursing degree.

The Nancy Schopf Memorial Scholarship was created by the Seventh district of the Federated Garden Clubs of New York State in memory of member Nancy Schopf, to support a student majoring in horticulture.

The Niagara Label Graphic Arts Award was created by the Niagara Label Company for the winner of the annual wine label design competition.

The Bill White Memorial Scholarship was established by family and friends of the late Bill White, a manager of instructional technology at FLCC who died in a car accident in 2020. It is awarded to a student majoring in information technology.

Below are the local 2021-22 recipients by town.

Dresden: Martin Jenkins, Monty Stamp Memorial Scholarship

Dundee: Julian Heavner-Ortiz, FLCC Foundation Scholarship; Vivienne Dillon, FLCC Geneva Campus Center Scholarship and Mutual Hook & Ladder Scholarship

Middlesex: Megan Walker, Robert L. "Rodge" Case Award

Naples: Mariah Clawson, Robert Angell Imagine Scholarship; Sara Weigert, Frances F. MacLeod Memorial Scholarship

Prattsburgh: Lydia Lenhard, FLCC Mathematics Department Award in Memory of Sherman Hunt; Samantha Peters, Mary E. Moynihan Memorial Scholarship

Penn Yan: Brian Hollister, William D. Langston Memorial Scholarship; Michael Hiller, Monty Stamp Memorial Scholarship; Vincent Nicosia, Sam Argetsinger Memorial Viticulture Scholarship

Stanley: Allison Harford, G.W. Lisk Co. Inc. Excellence Scholarship; Benjamin Clovis, FLCC Board of Trustees Scholarship; Treyci Krenzer, Dr. Henry Buxbaum Memorial Award for Achievement and Promise in Fine Arts