Yates County Jail visitations suspended due to Omicron surge

Staff Reports

PENN YAN -- Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike is temporarily suspending all visitation to the Yates County Jail again effective Monday, Jan. 10 as a cautionary move to reduce risk of Covid-19 and its variants exposure to inmates or staff. The jail administration, Yates County Public Health, Jail Physician and jail medical staff concur with this temporary order.

“The Yates County numbers have increased three-fold of late, and preventing the virus from entering the county jail currently averaging 40 or so inmates is paramount," said Sheriff Spike. "We have been monitoring the local and regional increases in numbers of people contracting the virus, especially omicron variant, and those being quarantined. Reducing the risk of infecting staff or inmates in order to prevent an outbreak is essential at this time.”

During the pandemic, jail visitation was stopped in March 2020, and resumed in August. It was stopped again in December 2020 and resumed July 3, 2021 and has been operating since. In-person contact jail visitation is normally scheduled for weekends. Jail officers did turn away an infected visitor this past weekend. All new inmate admissions are quarantined currently according to policy.

Jail staff implemented a PC video tablet for virtual visitation for inmates at no cost at the time of the last suspension. They will restart this no cost program and make it readily available for inmates.

Anyone that requires more information should call 315-536-5175.