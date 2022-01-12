Early morning standoff in Penn Yan ends in suicide

PENN YAN -- At 3:23 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, Penn Yan Police were called to a residence on East Elm Street for a report of a subject with a gun threatening to shoot people.

Penn Yan Police Chief Thomas Dunham reports that on arrival, police secured the immediate area. They learned that the subject was armed with a shotgun and had allegedly barricaded themselves in the bathroom of a multi-unit rental house. Officers were able to make contact with all of the other residents in the building and safely evacuated them. Police also contacted neighbors in the area and had some evacuate and others hold in place while they set up a perimeter.

Dunham says the officers made numerous attempts to contact the barricaded person but received no response. Officers eventually made entry into the apartment and found the individual suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Penn Yan Volunteer Ambulance Corps were already on scene and provided immediate medical assistance. The Yates County Sheriff’s Office and Penn Yan Fire Police provided assistance at the scene.

The subject was taken by ambulance to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital where Dunham reports they succumbed to their injuries. Dunham says the PYPD is continuing to investigate the matter.