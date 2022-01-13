Yates County's COVID cases up 201.4%; New York cases surge 61.8%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in New York in the week ending Sunday, rising 61.8% as 595,095 cases were reported. The previous week had 367,687 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New York ranked second among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 75.9% from the week before, with 4,967,431 cases reported. With 5.84% of the country's population, New York had 11.98% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 49 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

The New Year's holiday weekend significantly disrupted who got tested, how many people got tested, what labs operated and what government agencies reported on time. Many of the New Year's weekend reports were shifted into the latest week, and the previous week was disrupted by late reporting from the weekend of Christmas. Consequently, week-to-week comparisons will be skewed and these numbers will be unreliable even as they're accurate to what states reported.

Yates County reported 220 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 73 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 2,610 cases and 36 deaths.

Within New York, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Nassau County with 4,099 cases per 100,000 per week; Bronx County with 3,865; and Richmond County with 3,826. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Queens County, with 84,890 cases; Kings County, with 82,756 cases; and New York County, with 56,144. Weekly case counts rose in 62 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Suffolk, Nassau and Westchester counties.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

New York ranked 8th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 85.4% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 74.3%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, New York reported administering another 900,752 vaccine doses, including 266,389 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 678,441 vaccine doses, including 217,752 first doses. In all, New York reported it has administered 35,157,266 total doses.

In New York, 929 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 702 people were reported dead.

A total of 4,147,154 people in New York have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 60,611 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 60,074,429 people have tested positive and 837,594 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

New York's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Jan. 9.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 13,612

The week before that: 11,030

Four weeks ago: 4,321

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 187,807

The week before that: 147,897

Four weeks ago: 91,573

Hospitals in 49 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 39 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 50 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.