College News

Staff Reports

SUNY Canton Announces Fall 2021 President's and Dean's Lists

CANTON — SUNY Canton recognizes more than 400 students for making the President's and Dean's Lists during the fall 2021 semester. President's List recognizes full-time students who achieve a 3.75 or greater GPA. Dean's List recognizes full-time students who earned a GPA between 3.25 and 3.74. Local students honored include:

President's List:

Garret M. Nolan, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from Rock Stream.

a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from Rock Stream. Jaimie M. Chapin, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Rushville.

a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Rushville. Liam T. Szabo, a SUNY Canton Cybersecurity major from Rushville.

a SUNY Canton Cybersecurity major from Rushville. Andrew M. Ross, a SUNY Canton Automotive Technology major from Stanley.

Dean's List:

Kayla J. Andrews, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Dundee.

a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Dundee. Owen R. Kennedy, a SUNY Canton Law Enforcement Leadership major from Naples.

"You are among the students who have earned top honors at SUNY Canton," Szafran said. "I hope that you take great pride in this impressive achievement. I recognize your hard work and I wish you the best in your future endeavors."