Consider becoming a 4-H volunteer

Yates County 4-H Educator Jen Clancey

YATES COUNTY — Did you know 4-H is the largest out-of-school youth organization in the country? The 4-H program has been active for over 100 years, helping young people gain leadership experience, learn life skills, and give back to their communities. 4-H utilizes staff and resources from land grant universities across the nation, as well as over 500,000 4-H volunteers to reach more than 6,000,000 young people each year.

4-H is active in each county in N.Y. State, relying heavily on local volunteers to provide increased opportunities for area young people. There are many ways for volunteers to be involved in 4-H and the Yates County 4-H program is currently seeking caring adults to share their talents and serve as role models for Yates County youth.

The 4-H program provides hands-on learning opportunities for youth 5-19 years old. Since it was founded in 1902, 4-H has gone through a great deal of change. Once focusing on agriculture and the home environment, 4-H now provides opportunities in areas of photography, robotics, geo-spatial mapping, communication and expressive arts, and more.

The 4-H program offers an almost endless array of projects and activities for youth to explore but can only do so if we have a strong volunteer base. Everyone from club leaders to workshop instructors and public presentation judges are all volunteers. Do you have time to spare? Below are specific volunteer opportunities available within Yates County 4-H.

4-H Club Leader – Are you looking for something engaging to do with your children? Were you a 4-H member and want to share that experience with other young people? 4-H club leaders organize a group of five or more young people in planned projects and activities throughout the year. Clubs meet at the discretion of the club leader and the families involved and can range from meeting once a week to once a month.

4-H Club Leaders can participate in projects and activities with young people, watch them learn and develop new skills and interests, and help them become knowledgeable and active members of our community.

Workshop Instructor – Do you have a skill or interest you would like to share with today’s young people? 4-H offers regular workshops highlighting a wide array of topics featuring hands-on learning. Past workshops have included Holiday Greens Wreaths, Rabbit Breeds, Geo-Caching, Yeast Breads, Needle Felting, and more. 4-H is happy to offer a workshop in any area in which we have a youth interest and a knowledgeable instructor. Current interests include anything sewing or fine arts and crafts related, cake decorating, woodworking, shooting sports, outdoor education, and nearly any topic of animal science. However, we welcome new and unique topics as well.

County Fair Judge – Do you have a particular talent or expertise you’re willing to give constructive feedback on? We’re always looking for youth-friendly adults to judge 4-H projects at the fair including photography, sewing, food and nutrition, woodworking and mechanical science, fine arts and crafts, and more! Contact the 4-H office if you’re interested in spending an afternoon looking at and reviewing the many projects our Yates County 4-H’ers have been working on throughout the year. We will soon be looking for a variety of judges for the county fair, so call today if you’re interested!

Public Presentations Judge – Do you have a knack for public speaking? Why not share your insight with young public presenters? Many 4-H Alumni remark that Public Presentations was by far the most beneficial experience they had in 4-H. While this is an optional event for 4-H’ers to participate in, it provides them with a lifelong skill many adults have difficulty with. Having the confidence to get up in front of a group of people, give a presentation, and then take questions, can be intimidating at first, but overall, the rewards are endless. We’re always looking for caring adults who can help our youth develop their public speaking skills to their fullest.

Yates County 4-H is currently conducting programming in person, virtually, and via 4-H project kits.

There are many ways to volunteer and pass your interests and skills on to the next generation. It doesn’t take much time, is a great way to give back to the community and can make a huge difference in the lives of local youth.

For more information on becoming a 4-H volunteer or if you would like more information on 4-H in Yates County, please contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County at 315-536-5123 or jja26@cornell.edu. You can also find us online at http://counties.cce.cornell.edu/yates/ and on Facebook @Yates County 4-H.

Cornell University Cooperative Extension provides equal program and employment opportunities