Employees of the 3rd Quarter named at FLH

Finger Lakes Health

Three Finger Lakes Health employees have been recognized with the Distinguished Values Award for the third quarter of 2021.

The Distinguished Values Award program selects employees on a quarterly basis for the honor. The honorees are selected from three categories: Hospital, Long Term Care and Physician Network. These staff members are selected for consistently demonstrating the organizational values and clearly exceeding the requirements of their job. The awards are granted in recognition of those employees who clearly demonstrate professionalism and who serve as role models within Finger Lakes Health.

Selected honorees for the third quarter of 2021 are:

Marnie Pealo, LPN, Seneca Family Health Center - the Physician Network honoree;

Emily Bush, CNA, Staffing Coordinator, The Homestead at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital - the Long Term Care honoree; and

Johann Earsing, Administrative Assistant to Vice President, Community Services and Executive Director, Finger Lakes Health Foundation - the Hospital Honoree.

All Finger Lakes Health Employees of the Quarter are eligible for the Employee of the Year honor. That award is announced in May each year at Finger Lakes Health’s annual Employee Recognition event, held in conjunction with National Hospital and Nursing Home Weeks.