Naples' historic Cleveland House awarded technical assistance grant

NAPLES — The Preservation League of New York State and their program partners at the New York State Council on the Arts, Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation, and Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area are thrilled to announce the recipients of their 2021 Technical Assistance Grants.

The Naples Historical Society has been awarded a grant in the amount of $2,685 for a Cleveland House Foundation analysis. The analysis and final report will be conducted by Bero Architecture in Rochester.

“We are delighted to be the recipient of this grant that will guide us in our preservation efforts of the Cleveland House” announced Trish Lambiase, president of the Naples Historical Society.

The Cleveland House in Naples was built by Ephraim Cleveland, a Revolutionary War Captain. It was the first frame structure built after pioneers arrived in this area in 1790. The home remains nearly intact as it was originally built in 1794. On the walls of a second-floor bedchamber is stenciling believed to be done by Naples resident Stephen Clark completed around 1828.

The preservation/restoration of the Cleveland House, especially the stenciling in the bedchamber, is of highest priority as buckling in the walls is evident. This foundation assessment will give the historical society needed guidance to establish a budget, timeline and set fund raising goals to stabilize the foundation believed to be contributing to wall buckling.

During this grant cycle, 17 projects representing 14 counties across the state have been selected by an independent panel of preservation professionals. A total of $62,953 was awarded.

The 2021 grantees are:

Albany County: Albany County Historical Association, Ten Broeck – Olcott Carriage Barn

Allegany County: Cuba Friends of Architecture, Palmer Opera House

Cortland County: YWCA Cortland

Erie County: Locust Street Neighborhood Art Classes, Inc.

Greene County: Greene Land Trust, William Brandow House aka The Willows

Madison County: Stone Quarry Hill Art Park, Dorothy Riester House and Studio aka Hilltop House and Studio

Montgomery County: Town of Amsterdam, Broodmare Barn

Nassau County: Old Westbury Gardens, Thatched Cottage

Nassau County: Village of Sea Cliff, Sea Cliff Water Company 1940 Pump House

Nassau County: Science Museum of Long Island, Norwood House

Ontario County: Naples Historical Society, Cleveland House

Orange County: Town of Monroe, Faber Farmhouse

Schoharie County: Schoharie Free Library Association

Suffolk County: Town of Smithtown, Caleb Smith House

Suffolk County: Council for the Vail-Leavitt Music Hall Inc.

Ulster County: Woodstock Artists Association & Museum

Westchester County: Committee to Save the Bird Homestead Inc., Rye Meeting House

The Technical Assistance Grant (TAG) program is a regrant partnership between the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) and the Preservation League of New York State. The TAG program supports arts centers, historic sites, music halls, theaters, libraries, and other cultural nonprofit or municipal entities that steward historic buildings throughout New York State.

With the announcement of the 2021 awards, support provided by TAG since its launch in 2012 totals $533,974. These grants have directly advanced the efforts of 172 preservation projects.

“Our Technical Assistance Grants can have long lasting impacts on cultural organizations across the state. Year after year, we love seeing how these grants jumpstart preservation projects that might not otherwise have been possible,” said Preservation League President Jay DiLorenzo. “We are grateful for the continued partnership of the New York State Council on the Arts, as well as the generous support of the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation and Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area.”

“Technical Assistance Grants promote the longevity of New York State’s outstanding arts and culture spaces by providing critical dollars for preservation initiatives. Cultural organizations are central to the well-being of towns, villages, and cities across our state, and we are so pleased to once again work with the Preservation League of New York State.” Mara Manus, executive director of the New York State Council on the Arts. “On behalf of the entire NYSCA Team, we congratulate all recipients on their awards!”

"The New York State Council on the Arts congratulates all TAG awardees,” shared Katherine Nicholls, chair of the New York State Council on the Arts. “Investing in preservation projects promotes our state’s health and history and ensures that our state’s cultural anchors will continue to grow and thrive. Council is keenly aware of the importance of these preservation projects and looks forward to seeing them come to life.”

About the Preservation League of New York State

Since its founding in 1974, the Preservation League has built a reputation for action and effectiveness. Our goal has been to preserve our historic buildings, districts, and landscapes and to build a better New York, one community at a time. The Preservation League of New York State invests in people and projects that champion the essential role of preservation in community revitalization, sustainable economic growth, and the protection of our historic buildings and landscapes. We lead advocacy, economic development, and education programs across the state.

Connect with them at https//preservenys.org, facebook.com/preservenys, twitter.com/preservenys, youtube.com/c/PreservationLeague and instagram.com/preservenys.

About the Naples Historical Society

The Naples Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization whose mission is to is to promote an interest in the history of Naples and the surrounding area by maintaining and displaying historical collections and exhibits, and by providing educational programs.

Membership is open to any person interested in the history of Naples, NY and the surrounding area. You can learn more at www.NaplesNYHistoricalSociety.org and follow the Naples, NY Historical Society on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram NHSNYinfo@gmail.com