FROM PAGES PAST: 1922: New Milo Center Methodist Church dedicated

Yates County History Center

150 Years Ago

Jan. 18, 1872

A sad accident occurred last Tuesday afternoon on the premises of C.V. Bush, near the village cemetery, which resulted in the killing of Charles Brennan, with a narrow escape from the same fate of his son, James. Both of them were digging a well for Mr. Bush, in the treacherous sandy soil underlying the surface of that locality, and had sunk it about twenty feet. At three o'clock in the afternoon, the dirt began to cave in, and the second slide completely covered Charles Brennan while the son was caught up to his waist. The latter seized the bucket attached to the windlass, and was with difficulty drawn out, just as a third fall of dirt occurred, which buried the father under a mass nine feet thick.

Rev. Lewis Brasted, late pastor of the Barrington Baptist Church in the country, recently baptized in Lake Keuka, twenty-five converts, the fruit of a religious revival at Wayne Hotel.

At the annual meeting of the Yates County Agricultural Society, held at Bush's Hall on Saturday, Jan. 13, 1872, the following officers were elected for the ensuing year: Dudley W. Dox, president; John Macome, vice president; James D. Morgan, secretary; Oliver G. Shearman, treasurer. Board of Managers are Robert Robson, Barrington; William J. Rector, Benton; Frank Kenedy, Italy; Wm. B. Blanshard, Jerusalem; Daniel Ellis, Starkey; C.D. Dains, Milo; Peleg Gardner, Potter; J. Ward Williams, Middlesex; William D. Swarthout, Torrey.

100 Years Ago

Jan. 18, 1922

In the most destructive fire that has occurred in Dundee in a number of years, the mammoth hay storage barn of C.R. Sworts and seven other buildings were destroyed late Tuesday afternoon, and only by the heroic efforts of a large number of men was the fire checked where it was. The fire was discovered about 4:30 o'clock, and was then confined to the interior of the hay barn. How it started is uncertain. Men had been there during the day unloading hay, and Mr. Sworts was there only a short time before the fire broke out. He states that when he left there was no smoke or fire in evidence anywhere, and everything seemed to be all right. The fire spread so rapidly that it was impossible to rescue all of the live stock, and one colt and several cows were burned. Brave efforts were made to save the other buildings, but the meager fire fighting apparatus was wholly inadequate for the occasion. The firemen and onlookers were gradually driven back as the flames leaped from one building to another. The buildings burned were the Sworts hay barn, a poultry house, a long implement shed, three fertilizer houses, the bean house, and ice house, and also two freight cars, one loaded with barrels of gasoline belonging to Wm. Wainwright, and the other loaded with wheat belonging to Watson & O'Brien.

The dedicatory service of the handsome new Methodist Episcopal Church at Milo Center will take place next Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 24 and 25 beginning with Tuesday afternoon devotions, and a love feast. At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday there will be an evangelistic sermon and singing by the Central New York Conference Male quartet and church choir.

The Board of Directors of the Barden & Robeson Corporation have merged their interests with the United States Package Corporation, with thirteen other companies, located in different states from Texas to New Hampshire. The headquarters are at South Bend, Indiana.

75 Years Ago

Jan. 16, 1947

It was a big year for weddings and births in Yates County, totals in both of these classifications of statistics showing a sharp upward trend, with deaths falling off a bit, being five less than last year, and the smallest in number in any year since 1942. Within the county, births for the 12 months reached a six-year high of 297, which is 52 more than last year, and weddings went up to 193, 61 more than last year and also another six-year high. Deaths dropped by five from last year, but were down 40 from three years ago.

In concluding the survey of the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital and the area which it serves, the Council of Rochester Regional hospitals points out that there area various methods which may be used to determine the number of hospital beds needed for a given area. The standard of four beds pre 1,000 population would indicate an immediate need of about 72 beds for the area. If, as seems likely because of the predominant older age group in this area, the requirements of medical care 10 years hence will demand seven beds per 1,000 population, then the properly discontinued figure for the Penn Yan area would be 100 beds.

Advertisements: Round and Square Dances at Crystal Valley Grange Hall every Saturday Night 9 to 1 a.m. with music by Barrington Ridge Runners. Admission 60 cents. Barn Dance every Saturday night from 9 to 1 at Branchport Community Barn, a heated barn. Music by Royal Olde Tymers. Admission 60 cents. Special Barn Dance at the Palace starring Max Raney's Melody Rangers in person. Round and Square. Friday, Jan. 17, 9 to 1 at the Spinning Wheel Roller Palace, Penn Yan. Firemen's Ball to benefit Penn Yan Fire Department Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Spinning Wheel Roller Palace. Semi-formal. Tickets $2.50 per couple. Dancing 9 to 1 with music by Curley Johnson and his 8-piece orchestra.

50 Years Ago

Jan. 20, 1972

A photo on the front page showed the walls of the old Wagner Motor Inn beginning to tumble during demolition. Iversen Construction Co. of Gorham had purchased the site, but no plans for its development were announced.

Another front page photo showed the clock at Lincoln Rochester Trust displaying a temperature of 62 degrees on Jan. 13.

The Dundee Scots continued to be the class wrestling team in the area and upped their overall record to 4-0-1 by drubbing the Trumansburg Raiders 49-15 for the only victory recorded by the three local schools. North Rose-Wolcott defeated Whitman 46-15 while PYA dropped a pair of matches in losing the Canandaigua 46-9 and Elmira Southside 45-15. With no less than seven pins leading the way, it was an easy victory for Dundee. Winning by the pin route were Bill Carruthers, Randy Cotton, Harold Smith, Mike Neufeld, Carl Davidson, Jerry Groom, and Sam Marusarz. To date this year, Neufeld, Groom, and Marusarz are yet to taste defeat for the Scots.