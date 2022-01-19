Register for Dundee Area Food Pantry Jan. 27

Staff Reports

The next Dundee Area Food Pantry for January will be held Thursday, Jan. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dundee Baptist Church parking lot, 20 Seneca St., Dundee.

Annual registration for 2022 will take place at this January food pantry offering. Please bring two forms of proof of current residence. New cards will be issued for the coming year.

If there are changes due to weather or COVID restrictions, the announcement will be on social media for Our Town Rocks, as well as the Finger Lakes Daily News media.

Questions? Please contact Charlene Snyder at 607-243-8371 or Lew Ann Giles at 607-243-5935.