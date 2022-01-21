College News

Staff Reports

Nazareth College Dean's List for Fall 2021

PITTSFORD — Nazareth students named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List:

Grace Blankenberg of Rushville

Paul Gaston of Keuka Park

Megan Griffin of Penn Yan

Jasmine Hey of Stanley

Brady Logan of Penn Yan

Emily Paddock of Middlesex

Ashleigh Parsons of Stanley

Bailey Robinson of Penn Yan

Anna Vogel of Hammondsport

A student's grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean's list at Nazareth.

Buffalo State College Fall 2021 Dean's List

BUFFALO — Buffalo State College is pleased to recognize the following students who have been named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List:

Adelaide Fryburger of Dundee

Olivia Fryburger of Dundee

In general, students who have completed at least 12 credit hours and who have attained a GPA of 3.5 or higher qualify for the Buffalo State dean's list. Full criteria and grade-type exceptions can be found in the undergraduate catalog.

President's List students for Fall 2021 Term at Univ. of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 or above, or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0.

Benjamin Oswald, of Penn Yan, was named to the President's List list.

Samantha Swistak, of Penn Yan, was named to the President's List list.

Marybeth Slack named to Dean's List at Grove City College

GROVE CITY, Pa. -— Marybeth Slack, a Biology major at Grove City College from Penn Yan, has been named to the Dean's List with High Distinction for the Fall 2021 semester. Students eligible for the Dean's List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean's List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the Dean's List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.