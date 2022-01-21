Finger Lakes Museum offers winter programs

Finger Lakes Museum

BRANCHPORT — The Finger Lakes Museum is offering a variety of programs and events in the spirit of enjoying winter and learning about the Finger Lakes region. Register for the programs and events below at https://www.fingerlakesmuseum.org/events/

If you have questions, contact Program Director Debbie Lyon at dlyon@fingerlakesmuseum.org for further details.

Cross Country Skiing at Cumming Nature Center

Feb. 5 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Finger Lakes Museum staff is excited to partner with Angela Cannon-Crothers of the Cumming Nature Center to offer a cross country skiing lesson and excursion. For first-timers or experienced adventurists, everyone is welcome to enjoy the beauty of winter in the Finger Lakes.

Cost is $20 for guided trail access and lesson; $35 for guided trail access, lesson, and equipment rental. Please note that this event is weather permitting. Registrants will be contacted if any changes need to be made to the event.

Venue: RMSC CUMMING NATURE CENTER, 6472 Gulick Road, Naples

Snowshoeing at Keuka Lake State Park

Feb. 12 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Get out and get exploring in the Keuka Lake State Park! Enjoy the beauty of winter with a snowshoeing adventure led by NYS Licensed Guide Jeff Berry. This is a great way to experience the wonder of the season in a different way. Join the fun!

Don’t have your own snowshoes? No worries! Rentals are available and can be included in your ticket price upon checkout. Tickets with rental $20; tickets without rental $15

Venue: KEUKA LAKE STATE PARK, 3560 Pepper Road, Keuka Park

Ice Fishing

Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon

Immerse yourself in Ice Fishing! Attention, intrepid winter outdoors folk! If you are intrigued with the idea of ice fishing and would like to see what it’s all about, New York state’s free fishing weekend is the time to try your hand at this revered winter activity!

Join us on Honeoye Lake, the first of the Finger Lakes to freeze. We will provide background and instruction, and teach you how to set up different types of rods. All equipment, including rods and shelters, will be provided. Adult ticket $25; youth ticket (under 16) $15.

Park at the State Boat Launch at 6150 East Lake Road, Honeoye, and dress warmly. If you come for an hour or you stay for the entire morning, you are guaranteed to get the ice fishing experience, and perhaps a catch!

*This is a NYS free fishing day so no fishing license is required.

Venue: HONEOYE STATE PARK, 6150 East Lake Road, Honeoye