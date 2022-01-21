Finger Lakes sees first major snow of the season

FINGER LAKES — Winter finally returned to the Finger Lakes on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, depriving area students of the perennial joy of a "snow day" off from school.

This was the first major storm of winter 2021-'22, snowing from late Sunday into the day on Monday. Many have commented on the lateness of frigid weather and snow this year as local evidence of climate change.

Finger Lakes News Radio Staff Meteorologist Kevin Williams reported 10 inches of snow in Penn Yan and other parts of Yates County, along with some of the snow totals he received from his weather watchers in other parts of the region:

As of 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17

Bluff Point: 12''

Branchport: 13”

Canandaigua: 12''

Cohocton: 14”

Covert: 9”

Dundee: 10-12”

Farmington: 15''

Geneva: 9''

Hall: 8-10''

Leicester: 17''

Mecklenburg: 12”

Naples: 12''

Newfield: 13”

Seneca Falls: 8”

Warmer temperatures the following two days reduced snow depths rapidly before single digit temperatures returned later in the week.