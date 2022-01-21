Hospital Auxiliaries grateful for community support

Finger Lakes Health

PENN YAN — The annual Remembrance Projects by the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, Geneva General Hospital, and Taylor-Brown Auxiliaries were a rousing success, thanks to our generous communities.

Each group offered an opportunity for folks to honor, celebrate or memorialize a loved one through the purchase of a pinecone, ornament, or light to be placed on a Christmas tree at one of the three sites. By the end of the season, all the trees were brimming with these tokens of loving, sharing, and remembering.

Proceeds will support special projects at the hospitals, the Homestead in Penn Yan, the Living Centers in Geneva, and the Huntington Living Center.