Keuka College names new Director of Campus Recreation

Kevin Frisch, Keuka College

Laura Fitzgerald will oversee the college’s vast and varied on- and off-campus recreation initiatives

KEUKA PARK — Keuka College has tapped a lifelong health and fitness expert to lead its recreation activities and related programming.

Laura Fitzgerald has been named Director of Campus Recreation, overseeing the college’s robust recreation program, which includes on-campus initiatives and off-campus activities. She comes to the college from Stony Brook University on Long Island, where she was Assistant Director of Fitness & Wellness/Recreation & Wellness.

“Laura brings amazing energy and passion to Keuka College,” said Associate Vice President & Director of Athletics Jon Accardi. “Her fitness background will bring new, exciting programs to our established recreation portfolio.”

That portfolio is vast. Fitzgerald will oversee a robust recreation program that includes a challenge ropes course, waterfront offerings including recreational boating, off-site adventure trips, a bike-sharing program, intramural sports, club sports, and fitness activities.

Coming from a SUNY university with an on-campus population of 10,000, she says the full plate will be nothing new for her.

“I always say, in higher education, whether it’s a large or small institution, you wear like 25 hats,” Fitzgerald said. “The benefit I have coming from a bigger institution is a lot of experience.”

Her initial priorities will be reinvigorating the intramurals program, increasing student engagement through new programs, and generating more off-campus recreational opportunities.

“My goal is to be more inclusive of the students at Keuka – to tap into their varied interests,” she said. “Talking to students and learning the culture of Keuka College, we have so many unique opportunities that I never had exposure to – like a lake; that’s so cool!”

Before joining Stony Brook five years ago, Fitzgerald held health and fitness positions at Winthrop University Hospital and the Cross Island YMCA, both on Long Island. She earned her Master of Exercise Physiology degree at Adelphi University and her Bachelor of Arts in Management degree at Long Island University. Fitzgerald holds credentials as an ACSM Certified Personal Trainer and ACE Certified Fitness Instructor, as well as a host of other health and fitness certifications.

Fitzgerald says she’s eager to make the college her new professional home.

“Keuka College has a beautiful campus,” she said. “It’s inviting, it’s welcoming, and it’s exciting to be here.”