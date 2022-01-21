Pop-Up Food Pantry Feb. 11

Staff Reports

DUNDEE — A drive-through only Pop-Up Food Pantry will be held 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb.11 at the Town of Starkey Highway Barn, 656 Dundee-Glenora Road, Dundee.

Pro Action of Steuben and Yates Inc. has partnered with Foodlink to provide this pop-up food pantry

No Registration Required: First come, first served basis.

This will be a drive-through only; participants must stay in their car and be prepared to provide basic household data.

Please have trunk cleaned out so food can be put into it.

Contact Pro Action Yates Office for the Aging at 315-279-4321 for any questions