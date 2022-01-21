Pop-Up Food Pantry Feb. 11
Staff Reports
DUNDEE — A drive-through only Pop-Up Food Pantry will be held 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb.11 at the Town of Starkey Highway Barn, 656 Dundee-Glenora Road, Dundee.
Pro Action of Steuben and Yates Inc. has partnered with Foodlink to provide this pop-up food pantry
- No Registration Required: First come, first served basis.
- This will be a drive-through only; participants must stay in their car and be prepared to provide basic household data.
- Please have trunk cleaned out so food can be put into it.
Contact Pro Action Yates Office for the Aging at 315-279-4321 for any questions