Wreath Cleanup set for January 29 at Bath National Cemetery

BATH — The public is asked to help with the retrieval and cleanup of wreaths that were placed during last month’s Wreaths Across America Day in Bath National Cemetery. The event will be held on Saturday, Jan 29, beginning at 10 a.m..

More than 6,800 wreaths were placed on veterans' graves in December at the Bath National Cemetery, so much help is needed. No sign-up or registration is required to participate. Parking will be at the back of the Bath Veterans Administration museum building. Cleanup instructions will be announced at the cemetery monument.

It is suggested to bring a rake or broom handle to facilitate carrying wreaths to the disposal trucks. Participants should dress based on weather conditions. Social distancing will be required, as well as mask-wearing at all times regardless of vaccination status.

Go to the Bath WAA Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WAABathNYNationalCemetery for the latest updates.

Wreaths Across America (WAA) is carried out through coordinated wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as more than 3,100 locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea, and abroad. More than 250,000 wreaths were laid by nearly 38,000 volunteers at Arlington in 2021. The WAA mission is to "Remember, Honor, and Teach" about area servicemen and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice — their lives — to keep our country free and safe. It is an event that helps us to never forget that the freedoms we enjoy came at such a great cost. The national website is www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org. The Bath National Cemetery WAA website is www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/NYBNCB.