Big Brothers Big Sisters looking for Yates County mentors

While Big Brothers Big Sisters has had much success working with Littles in Yates County, there is a great need for mentors to support the more than 20 Littles on the list waiting to be matched with a volunteer adult mentor.

YATES COUNTY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester has supported youth in Yates County for more than 20 years by making meaningful, professionally monitored matches between adult volunteers and children ages 8 through adulthood. Mentors develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people and the community.

Big Brothers Big Sisters’ evidence-based approach is designed to create positive outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence and improved relationships. Youth in the program, called Littles, are paired with caring adult mentors, called Bigs. Typically, Bigs and Littles spend time in the community enjoying free, low-cost activities, such as going to the lake or park, taking hikes, visiting local pet shelters, doing crafts or simply enjoying time together eating ice cream, just a few hours a couple of times a month.

While Big Brothers Big Sisters has had much success working with Littles in Yates County, there is a great need for mentors to support the more than 20 Littles on the list waiting to be matched with a volunteer adult mentor.

“The need now is greater than it ever has been for the youth in our community looking for a mentor,” Big Brothers Big Sisters Match Specialist Krista Schrader said. Schrader is responsible for supporting Bigs and their Littles in Yates, Ontario and Wayne counties to ensure a successful one-to-one mentoring relationship while working with parents/guardians and community partners to enhance their positive relationship.

“The pandemic amplified feelings of isolation among young people, and during these uncertain times, Big Brothers Big Sisters is doing everything we can do to meet the needs of the children we serve. We are hoping our caring Yates community members will want to learn more about becoming a Big to a Little right here in our community,” Schrader said.

Each match is supported by a dedicated match support specialist to provide resources and support specific to the age of the Little. With a Big in their life, Littles are empowered to ignite their potential as they grow their self-esteem, earn better grades and develop a lifelong friendship with their Big. The goal of the relationship is to help Littles see the world through a different lens and to inspire youth to become something they never thought possible while improving the community at the same time.

Two years ago, Middlesex resident Lisa Schneider aspired to volunteer as a Big because she didn’t have children of her own and wanted to be an integral part of a child’s life while making a difference in the community. Schneider and Lilly Shipman, who was 9 at the time, were carefully matched based on their interests, wishes and background, and they have been making a profound difference in each other’s lives ever since. When Shipman, a Penn Yan resident, met her Big for the first time, she greeted her with a huge hug and a list of things she was hoping to experience with Schneider, who works as program manager at the Finger Lakes VA. They have shared many new experiences with each other, and Schneider will tell you that she helped her Little as much as her Little impacted her. They have gotten so close that when Schneider got married last fall, her Little was there for her, sharing in the special day.

“I have been there for Lilly to celebrate and share many experiences with her, and on my wedding day, it was so important to me that Lilly be there to support me and share in my joy,” Schneider said.

“Lilly has taught me the true importance of the joy of childhood, sharing experiences like going to the park, lake, library, eating ice cream and sharing things about our day together,” Schneider said. “When you begin your journey as a Big, you enter it wanting to make a difference in a child’s life, but Bigs are never ready for the Little changing their life just as much. Becoming a Big to Lilly has been the best thing in my life. Who else would teach an adult that it’s OK to have French fries dipped into your milkshake for dinner or something as simple as teaching a grownup that they are never too old to swing?”

“Being a Big is about both having fun with your Little and building a true friendship,” Schrader said. “We know that having a Big Brother or Big Sister can make a difference. Simply being a consistent, positive, unconditional friend, Bigs are supporting their Littles in achieving positive outcomes. Every activity, outing and conversation makes a positive difference in the life of a Little.”

Mentoring tells a young person that there is someone in their corner and lets them know they matter. Big Brothers Big Sisters in Yates, Ontario, Wayne, and Monroe counties is always looking for people eager to positively impact a child and improve their community at the same time. Mentors are especially in high demand now more than ever. Visit beabig.org for more information on how to volunteer as a mentor and make a difference in the life of a child.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester creates a supportive one-to-one mentoring relationship with youth that inspires, empowers and ignites their full potential. Pairing youth (Littles) with a mentor (Big), the nonprofit organization positively impacts at-risk children’s lives and helps them gain new perspective and achieve their future goals. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester serves approximately 400 Littles in Wayne, Ontario, Yates, and Monroe Counties each year. For more information, please visit https://beabig.org/.