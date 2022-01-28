COLLEGE NEWS

Staff Reports

Clarkson University Presidential Scholars

POTSDAM — Students have been named Presidential Scholars for the Fall 2021 semester at Clarkson University.

Maxim James Baker of Penn Yan, a sophomore majoring in civil engineering, was named a Presidential Scholar for the fall 2021 semester at Clarkson University.

Tyler B. Griffin of Penn Yan, a sophomore majoring in engineering studies, was named a Presidential Scholar for the fall 2021 semester at Clarkson University.

Presidential Scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.

Clarkson University Dean's List

Students have been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester at Clarkson University:

Nicholaus Pfeiffer Clearman, of Naples, a senior majoring in environmental science and policy, was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester at Clarkson University.

Alexander W. Lyons, of Middlesex, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering, was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester at Clarkson University.

William Scott Steele, of Keuka Park, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering, was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester at Clarkson University.

Dean's List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

Riley Dallos named to Siena College Dean's List

LOUDONVILLE — Riley Dallos, of Penn Yan, has been named to the Siena College Dean's List for the Fall 2021 semester. Dean's List students' grade point average for the semester must be between 3.5 and 3.89.

Cassidy Prather graduates from Baldwin Wallace University

BEREA, Ohio — Cassidy Prather, of Penn Yan, has graduated from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, with a Bachelor of Arts in Sport Management. Baldwin Wallace University celebrated the achievements of nearly 300 undergraduate and graduate students at the 2021 BW Fall Commencement exercises in December.

SUNY Morrisville Dean's List

SUNY Morrisville recently announced those students who were named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2021 semester.

Brennan Dailey of Penn Yan

Janet Martens of Penn Yan

Dean's List students must achieve a 3.0 to 3.99 grade-point average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours.

Rebecca Lehman named to St. Lawrence University's Dean's List

CANTON — Rebecca Lehman, of Stanley, has been named to St. Lawrence University's Dean's List for achieving academic excellence during the Fall 2021 semester. Lehman is a member of the Class of 2022 and is majoring in biology. Dean's List students must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

Peyton Schuck named to Wilkes University Dean's List

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Peyton Schuck, of Penn Yan, was named to the Dean's List at Wilkes University for the fall 2021 semester. Dean's List students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.