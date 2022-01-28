Comment Deadline for Proposed Fishing Regulation Changes Feb. 6

NYSDEC

FINGER LAKES -- The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is proposing to amend sportfishing regulations that include a multitude of changes to clarify, simplify, and clean up fisheries regulations based on public feedback and fishery expert review of the regulations associated with management of the State’s fisheries.

Highlights of the proposals include:

Creating distinct regulations for Brook Trout versus Brown and Rainbow Trout in ponded waters, which consolidates 143 waterbody and 33 county-wide special regulations into the new proposed statewide regulations (PDF).

Removing the statewide closed season restriction on lake trout (PDF) and Atlantic salmon (PDF).

Simplifying ice fishing regulations in most of the state.

Changing opening dates for selected warm-water and cool-water species fishing seasons from Saturdays to hard numerical dates.

Regulation adjustments, deletions, and additions for individual water bodies are also included. Visit DEC’s website for more information on all of the proposals.

DEC is seeking public input on the proposed changes. Comments on the proposals should be submitted via e-mail to regulations.fish@dec.ny.gov or via mail to the Inland Fisheries Section, NYSDEC, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-4753; subject line "Fishing Regulations Proposal Comments." Comments will be accepted through February 6, 2022.