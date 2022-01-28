December Deed Transfers

Staff Reports

YATES COUNTY — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Yates County Clerk's Office during December 2021.

Barrington

Peter A. Forman to Trevor D. Bardeen, $199,000

Mary S. Palmer to Thomas R. & Patricia C. Hinman, $150,000

Mary S. Palmer to Thomas R. & Patricia C. Hinman, $100,000

Mary S. Palmer to Thomas R. & Patricia C. Hinman, $950,000

Jack A. Bishop to Keith & Jackquelyn Woodard, $0

Sean & Katie Hoffman to William L. & June P. Kufta, $800,000

Estate of Larry w. Knapp to Justin Karlnoski, $152,500

Charles L. & Donna F. Silk to Leon Z. & Mary R. Hoover, $250,000

Neil E. & Diane J. Johnson ot Allan Scott, & Deborah Lazarus Reichenstein, $556,000

Teresa Foster to Lake Country Septic, LLC, $77,000

Benton

Gene C. & Nancy H. Spencer to Marie H. & Ivan H. Horning Jr., $37,500

Thomas J. Nelan & Priscilla L. Dianetti to Andrew & Deanna Fedick, $546,000

Allen E. & Doris E. Davis to Stacey Skaistuole Mirinaviciene, $195,000

Weaver B. & Mabel R. Shirk to Timothy J. Shaw & Kimberly M. Capone-Shaw, $134,900

Shirley Amidon-Powers to Bernard & Lorie Peck, $32,000

Estate of Gerald C. Strong to Kevin R. Martin, Luella H. Martin & Warren Z. Martin, $710,000

Patrick & Sandra McGuire to Jeffrey & Katelyn Kallas, $41,477

Italy

Dalton Schaubert to Triston A. Schaubert, $0

Jason Enos to Edward Lindsay II, $5,000

Robert F. Wilson to Lee Eric Minich & Audrye Celeste Smith, $194,500

Delia Beck & Angela Ingraham to Angela Ingraham, $1

Sara S. Almekinder to Jason W. & Sara S. Almekinder, $1

Zontek Family Revocable Trust to Gerald Brownell, Jr., $49,000

Arthur Burdick to James T. Burdick, $10,400

Jerusalem

Frank T. Rawlings Jr. to Penn Yan Rentals, LLC, $33,000

Mark S. & Leslie A. Kazak to Mark S. & Leslie A. Kazak, $1

Mark S. & Leslie A. Kazak to Mark S. & Leslie A. Kazak, $1

Mark S. & Leslie A. Kazak to Mark S. & Leslie A. Kazak, $1

Douglas E. & Helen J. Stimmerman to Thomas & Sandra Marie Kelley, $553,000

Jenny M. Groen to Andrew D. & Casey M. Cornish, $150,500

Thomas C. & Cynthia L. Maloney to James W. Worboys & Alexis Pilato, $425,000

Iva Kay Peterson to Peterson Family Trust, $0

Kathleen P. Woodcock to Michael & Felicia Spence, $300, 000

Virginia S. Turner to Virginia S. Turner, $0

Douglas C. Wager to Bernard F. & Roxanne S. Wager, $150,000

Lansbury Family Irrevocable Trust to Christopher Hunt & Mary Staudenmayer, $295,000

Eric J. & Jennie E. Bell to Jesse & Janelle Sensenig, $265,000

Michael K. Jr & Jeanine A. Mahar to Jennie Elizabeth & Eric J. Bell, $300,000

William H. Drumm, Karen E. Drumm & Kathleen Hone to Robert J. & Catherine A. Kleckner, $999,995

Roger A. Ackerman, Richard C. Ackerman, Lois E. Peck, & Joan V. Peck to Christopher C. Rogers, $72,000

Estate of Christopher Lindley to Stephen Lindley & Joel Lindley, $1

Ronald M. Palermo to Donald F. Hamm, $6,500

Arthur C. & Joyce H. Hunt to Joyce H. Hunt Family Trust, $0

Neil J. & Joyce K. Simmons to Vine Enterprises LLC, $182,600

Middlesex

Patricia C. Mullally to Patricia C. Mullally Qualified Per. Res. Tr. II & Patricia C. Mullally, Trustee, $0

Patrick Welsh to Rachel Baker, $440,000

C3Z Holdings, LLC to Rocky Run Creek LLC, $74,500

Christine Brewer to Ramana Callan, $203,000

Betty A. Trautman to Timothy L. & Mary Jane Hoover, $60,000

Milo

Robert H. Schwarting & Carol L. Worth to Mark A. Murphy, $2,220,000

Sarah J. Adsitt to Mehlladen LLC, 225,000

H. Craig & Paula C. Miller to Mehlladen LLC, $210,000

Patricia E. Boisvert to Brian Fay, $135,000

Kyle E. Gifford to Eric Gifford, $134,000

Nelson W. & Erma L. Zimmerman to Christian N. Zimmerman, $150,000

Deborah Mahan to James & Stacie Hilimire, $20,000

Denise M. Potts Estate to Lorianne Potts, Karin L. Potts, & Kathleen A. Hansen, $0

Lorianne Potts, Karin L. Potts, & Kathleen A. Hansen to Stevie J. Detweiler, $120,000

Denise M. Potts Estate to Robert Wigsten, $60,500

Wava Mae Matzat to Richard C. & Margaret K. Zakin, $0

Wava Mae Matzat to Richard C. & Margaret K. Zakin, $422,000

Kayleigh G. Woodard to Caroline B. Boutard & Caroline Boutard-Hunt, $325,000

Robert E. Henderson to Matthew R. Henderson, $0

LuAnn Moore to LuAnn & Calvin E. Moore, $0

Heron Hill Vineyards, Inc to West Creek Structures LLC, $168,000

Nancy L McConnell to Jacob T. Bunn, $115,000

Bonnee L. Spas, Michael J. Christensen, Gregg M. Christensen, Lori D. Chester-Young, & Tim Christensen to Caroline M. Thompson, $139,5000

Mark S. Stratton & Susan A. Griffin to Daniel L. & Cheryl B. Vogel, $185,000

Teresa D. Langley to Alan B. Comstock, $73,000

Susan A. Huber to Keuka Property Ventures, LLC, $500,000

Sandy L. Scofield to Cassandra L. Pittenger, $175,000

Jerome Steinmetz to John M. O’Neill Jr., Brian O’Neill, Gerald Gacioch, Annette Gacioch, and Glenn Rolls, $7,825

Patricia C. Middlebrook to William J. & Melissa S. Middlebrook, $52,000

Eva Jane Horst to Jason Horst, $125,000

Amity Coffee LLC to Stoltzfuz Re Holdings LLC, $0

Stephen G. Griffin & Kevin T. Bailey to Upstate Regional Properties LLC, $209,000

Potter

Jeffrey Jones & Rainey M. Jones to Peter T. & Dorothea Bergamini, $220,000

Rachel S. Bush to Cassandra A. Armison, $140,000

John Doran to Kelly Doran, $0

Wayne D. & Sharon E. Leach to Lester W. & Nancy M. Zimmerman, $190,000

Craig H. Rode to All-In Properties FL LLC, $200,000

Starkey

Thomas M. Chadwick Revocable Trust to Leonard & Marian Nolt, $69,000

Brian Fay to Eric G. & Kate E. Hummel, $153,000

Kelli Martz to Curvin & Kelli Brubacher, $62,000

Thomas M. Chadwick Revocable Trust to George Tortolon, Joseph Tortolon, Melinda Tortolon, & Michael Tortolon, $12,000

Brent S. & Sherry A. Ingerick to Louis J. & Christie L. Fedele, $185,000

Baird R. & Cilinia M. Booth to Baird & Cilinia Realty LLC, $0

Mary M. & Steven L. Brace to Mary M. Brace, $0

Jack A. Bishop to Joseph E. Gibson, $0

Jack Allen Bishop to Beth A. Taylor, $0

John W. & Cheryl Post to John W. Jr. & Casey L. Busch, $55,000

Mervin L. & Miriam N. Hoover to John W. Jr. & Casey L. Busch, $160,000

Joshua Makori Bosire to Wimer’s Left LLC, $0

C. William Champlin to Jeffrey W. & Teresa J. Howell, $82,000

Torrey

Patrick J. & Jean Ann Steed to 1720 Log Cabin Retreat LLC, $250,000

Kenneth & Ellen L. Campbell to Kenneth Campbell, Ellen Campbell, Michael Campbell, Kenneth Campbell Jr., & Stephen Campbell, $0

Jensen Family Trust to Townridge Farms LLC, $336,266

Jensen Family Trust to Donald Jensen, $0

Fiona G. Gibson to Fiona G. Gibson, $0

Lakeland Farms LLC to Hansen Point Road LLC, $690,000

Uriah C. Dean to David L. Jr. & Vanessa A. Goff, $430,000

Titus H. & Sara H. Nolt to Mavin L. & Susie S. Nolt, $125,00