December Deed Transfers
YATES COUNTY — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Yates County Clerk's Office during December 2021.
Barrington
Peter A. Forman to Trevor D. Bardeen, $199,000
Mary S. Palmer to Thomas R. & Patricia C. Hinman, $150,000
Mary S. Palmer to Thomas R. & Patricia C. Hinman, $100,000
Mary S. Palmer to Thomas R. & Patricia C. Hinman, $950,000
Jack A. Bishop to Keith & Jackquelyn Woodard, $0
Sean & Katie Hoffman to William L. & June P. Kufta, $800,000
Estate of Larry w. Knapp to Justin Karlnoski, $152,500
Charles L. & Donna F. Silk to Leon Z. & Mary R. Hoover, $250,000
Neil E. & Diane J. Johnson ot Allan Scott, & Deborah Lazarus Reichenstein, $556,000
Teresa Foster to Lake Country Septic, LLC, $77,000
Benton
Gene C. & Nancy H. Spencer to Marie H. & Ivan H. Horning Jr., $37,500
Thomas J. Nelan & Priscilla L. Dianetti to Andrew & Deanna Fedick, $546,000
Allen E. & Doris E. Davis to Stacey Skaistuole Mirinaviciene, $195,000
Weaver B. & Mabel R. Shirk to Timothy J. Shaw & Kimberly M. Capone-Shaw, $134,900
Shirley Amidon-Powers to Bernard & Lorie Peck, $32,000
Estate of Gerald C. Strong to Kevin R. Martin, Luella H. Martin & Warren Z. Martin, $710,000
Patrick & Sandra McGuire to Jeffrey & Katelyn Kallas, $41,477
Italy
Dalton Schaubert to Triston A. Schaubert, $0
Jason Enos to Edward Lindsay II, $5,000
Robert F. Wilson to Lee Eric Minich & Audrye Celeste Smith, $194,500
Delia Beck & Angela Ingraham to Angela Ingraham, $1
Sara S. Almekinder to Jason W. & Sara S. Almekinder, $1
Zontek Family Revocable Trust to Gerald Brownell, Jr., $49,000
Arthur Burdick to James T. Burdick, $10,400
Jerusalem
Frank T. Rawlings Jr. to Penn Yan Rentals, LLC, $33,000
Mark S. & Leslie A. Kazak to Mark S. & Leslie A. Kazak, $1
Douglas E. & Helen J. Stimmerman to Thomas & Sandra Marie Kelley, $553,000
Jenny M. Groen to Andrew D. & Casey M. Cornish, $150,500
Thomas C. & Cynthia L. Maloney to James W. Worboys & Alexis Pilato, $425,000
Iva Kay Peterson to Peterson Family Trust, $0
Kathleen P. Woodcock to Michael & Felicia Spence, $300, 000
Virginia S. Turner to Virginia S. Turner, $0
Douglas C. Wager to Bernard F. & Roxanne S. Wager, $150,000
Lansbury Family Irrevocable Trust to Christopher Hunt & Mary Staudenmayer, $295,000
Eric J. & Jennie E. Bell to Jesse & Janelle Sensenig, $265,000
Michael K. Jr & Jeanine A. Mahar to Jennie Elizabeth & Eric J. Bell, $300,000
William H. Drumm, Karen E. Drumm & Kathleen Hone to Robert J. & Catherine A. Kleckner, $999,995
Roger A. Ackerman, Richard C. Ackerman, Lois E. Peck, & Joan V. Peck to Christopher C. Rogers, $72,000
Estate of Christopher Lindley to Stephen Lindley & Joel Lindley, $1
Ronald M. Palermo to Donald F. Hamm, $6,500
Arthur C. & Joyce H. Hunt to Joyce H. Hunt Family Trust, $0
Neil J. & Joyce K. Simmons to Vine Enterprises LLC, $182,600
Middlesex
Patricia C. Mullally to Patricia C. Mullally Qualified Per. Res. Tr. II & Patricia C. Mullally, Trustee, $0
Patrick Welsh to Rachel Baker, $440,000
C3Z Holdings, LLC to Rocky Run Creek LLC, $74,500
Christine Brewer to Ramana Callan, $203,000
Betty A. Trautman to Timothy L. & Mary Jane Hoover, $60,000
Milo
Robert H. Schwarting & Carol L. Worth to Mark A. Murphy, $2,220,000
Sarah J. Adsitt to Mehlladen LLC, 225,000
H. Craig & Paula C. Miller to Mehlladen LLC, $210,000
Patricia E. Boisvert to Brian Fay, $135,000
Kyle E. Gifford to Eric Gifford, $134,000
Nelson W. & Erma L. Zimmerman to Christian N. Zimmerman, $150,000
Deborah Mahan to James & Stacie Hilimire, $20,000
Denise M. Potts Estate to Lorianne Potts, Karin L. Potts, & Kathleen A. Hansen, $0
Lorianne Potts, Karin L. Potts, & Kathleen A. Hansen to Stevie J. Detweiler, $120,000
Denise M. Potts Estate to Robert Wigsten, $60,500
Wava Mae Matzat to Richard C. & Margaret K. Zakin, $0
Wava Mae Matzat to Richard C. & Margaret K. Zakin, $422,000
Kayleigh G. Woodard to Caroline B. Boutard & Caroline Boutard-Hunt, $325,000
Robert E. Henderson to Matthew R. Henderson, $0
LuAnn Moore to LuAnn & Calvin E. Moore, $0
Heron Hill Vineyards, Inc to West Creek Structures LLC, $168,000
Nancy L McConnell to Jacob T. Bunn, $115,000
Bonnee L. Spas, Michael J. Christensen, Gregg M. Christensen, Lori D. Chester-Young, & Tim Christensen to Caroline M. Thompson, $139,5000
Mark S. Stratton & Susan A. Griffin to Daniel L. & Cheryl B. Vogel, $185,000
Teresa D. Langley to Alan B. Comstock, $73,000
Susan A. Huber to Keuka Property Ventures, LLC, $500,000
Sandy L. Scofield to Cassandra L. Pittenger, $175,000
Jerome Steinmetz to John M. O’Neill Jr., Brian O’Neill, Gerald Gacioch, Annette Gacioch, and Glenn Rolls, $7,825
Patricia C. Middlebrook to William J. & Melissa S. Middlebrook, $52,000
Eva Jane Horst to Jason Horst, $125,000
Amity Coffee LLC to Stoltzfuz Re Holdings LLC, $0
Stephen G. Griffin & Kevin T. Bailey to Upstate Regional Properties LLC, $209,000
Potter
Jeffrey Jones & Rainey M. Jones to Peter T. & Dorothea Bergamini, $220,000
Rachel S. Bush to Cassandra A. Armison, $140,000
John Doran to Kelly Doran, $0
Wayne D. & Sharon E. Leach to Lester W. & Nancy M. Zimmerman, $190,000
Craig H. Rode to All-In Properties FL LLC, $200,000
Starkey
Thomas M. Chadwick Revocable Trust to Leonard & Marian Nolt, $69,000
Brian Fay to Eric G. & Kate E. Hummel, $153,000
Kelli Martz to Curvin & Kelli Brubacher, $62,000
Thomas M. Chadwick Revocable Trust to George Tortolon, Joseph Tortolon, Melinda Tortolon, & Michael Tortolon, $12,000
Brent S. & Sherry A. Ingerick to Louis J. & Christie L. Fedele, $185,000
Baird R. & Cilinia M. Booth to Baird & Cilinia Realty LLC, $0
Mary M. & Steven L. Brace to Mary M. Brace, $0
Jack A. Bishop to Joseph E. Gibson, $0
Jack Allen Bishop to Beth A. Taylor, $0
John W. & Cheryl Post to John W. Jr. & Casey L. Busch, $55,000
Mervin L. & Miriam N. Hoover to John W. Jr. & Casey L. Busch, $160,000
Joshua Makori Bosire to Wimer’s Left LLC, $0
C. William Champlin to Jeffrey W. & Teresa J. Howell, $82,000
Torrey
Patrick J. & Jean Ann Steed to 1720 Log Cabin Retreat LLC, $250,000
Kenneth & Ellen L. Campbell to Kenneth Campbell, Ellen Campbell, Michael Campbell, Kenneth Campbell Jr., & Stephen Campbell, $0
Jensen Family Trust to Townridge Farms LLC, $336,266
Jensen Family Trust to Donald Jensen, $0
Fiona G. Gibson to Fiona G. Gibson, $0
Lakeland Farms LLC to Hansen Point Road LLC, $690,000
Uriah C. Dean to David L. Jr. & Vanessa A. Goff, $430,000
Titus H. & Sara H. Nolt to Mavin L. & Susie S. Nolt, $125,00