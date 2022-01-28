FLH names Coriale new Director of Pharmacy

Finger Lakes Health

FINGER LAKES — David B Coriale, RPh., Pharm D has been named the new Director of Pharmacy for Finger Lakes Health. In the position he oversees all pharmacy-related operations across the health system.

Coriale achieved a board certification as a Pharmacotherapy Specialist (BCPS Pharmacotherapy) in 2011. He earned both his Doctorate and Bachelor of Pharmacy degrees from Albany College of Pharmacy. He has certifications in Anticoagulation, Antibiotic Stewardship and Medication Therapy Management. He is a member of the American Society of Health-care Pharmacists (ASHP).

He brings more than 20 years of Pharmacy experience. Most recently he worked for Cardinal Health at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake where he was Director of Pharmacy. In this role, he was responsible for:

Infusion Center Liaison to streamline Therapy, Inventory, & Billing

Budget

Formulary Management

340B compliance & Revenue Cycle

Policy & Procedures

Staff Management

Coriale is originally from the Utica area. He enjoys reading, hiking, and working out. He currently lives in Central New York with his two children, Bella (20) and Dominick (18), plus his two dogs, Primdog Millionaire and Lilly.