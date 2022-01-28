'For the Love of Wine and Chocolate' event set for Feb. 19

Keuka Lake Wine Trail

A progressive tasting of craft wines and artisan chocolates by local chocolatier, Hedonist.

KEUKA LAKE — Tour four member wineries of the Keuka Lake Wine Trail with a custom itinerary where you’ll have a personalized tasting experience that complements each unique and custom chocolate. Each ticket holder receives a beautiful box of four chocolates to take home.

Please select an itinerary that works best for your schedule. There is a gap included in each itinerary meant to give you time to visit an area restaurant or shops.

Make a night or weekend out of it! Whether you’re making this a date or attending with people you just love to be around, Winter in the Finger Lakes is romantic, relaxing and quieter.

Ticket iIncludes:

A unique and intimate tasting experience at four wineries with custom itinerary including four wine samples at each stop. This is not just your average tasting!

One custom chocolate truffle at each winery that was handcrafted to pair with a specific wine.

One box of four chocolates to take home at your last tasting stop.

Wineries and the tasting experience are included in the ticket.

Weis Vineyards: Tasting led by owner and winemaker, Peter Weis. Tasting will also feature tank samples.

Vineyard View Winery: A seated tasting featuring various premium wines with the owners who will guide you through each individual wine.

Keuka Spring Vineyards: Tasting led by Head Winemaker, Dan Bissell, featuring new releases and tank/barrel samples.

Hunt Country Vineyards: A behind the scenes tasting led by co-owner, Suzanne Hunt.

About Hedonist Artisan Chocolates

Located in Rochester, Hedonist Artisan Chocolates' mission is to create quality products using fresh, local ingredients. They use premium teas, locally roasted coffee, and whole spices to flavor their confections. Each chocolate that you taste and take home with you from this experience is handcrafted to pair with a specific wine from each winery that brings out unique flavors of the wine and ingredients that thoughtfully went into each chocolate. To learn more about Hedonist, visit its website, https://hedonistchocolates.com.

To learn more about For the Love of Wine and Chocolate and purchase tickets, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/loveofwineandchocolate

Please note: