NY State Grange soliciting applications for scholarships

The New York State Grange is soliciting applications for scholarships. The Grange has had education as one of its major tenets since its inception in 1867.

The DeNise scholarship and the Cornell scholarship are particularly designed for those entering some field of agriculture. The June Gill Scholarship is for nursing. The Susan Freestone is for any field of study. The names associated with these scholarships denote either the funder of the scholarship or in honor of an individual who had a particular interest in education. Applications are available electronically or by written request.

The DeNise Scholarship Fund

Awards for this scholarship place strong emphasis on the applicant being agriculturally oriented.

This scholarship may be used in any recognized accredited institution of higher learning. Public and private institutions may be attended within or outside of New York State.

Courses of study must entail a major within the field of agriculture. The number of awards given and the amount of the award is determined annually based on available funds.

Applicants must be a resident of New York State. Applicants must show membership in Grange, FFA or 4-H.

All applications must be returned to the New York State Grange, 100 Grange Place, Cortland, NY 13045, no later than April 15.

Susan W. Freestone Education Award

A candidate must have been a member of a Junior Grange in New York State and must presently be a member in good standing of a Subordinate (Community) Grange in New York State

This award is a $1,000 grant.

The candidate must graduate from high school and enroll in an approved two or four year college in New York State.

All applications must be returned to the New York State Grange, 100 Grange Place, Cortland, NY 13045, no later than April 15.

June Gill Nursing Scholarship

Up to two grants for this scholarship will be awarded to students pursuing a Nursing Degree.

The candidate must be enrolled in an accredited Nursing Program

A candidate must be a member in good standing of a Subordinate (Community) Grange

All applications must be returned to the New York State Grange, 100 Grange Place, Cortland, NY 13045, no later than April 15.

The Applications for these three scholarships are available at: https://nysgrange.org/education-opportunities/ and are due by April 15.

In addition to the above three scholarships, the Grange also awards:

The New York State Grange Cornell Fund

Cornell Grange Scholarship is granted through Cornell University based on determined financial need. This scholarship was started with a grant from the New York State Grange. Forward a letter of request to the New York State Grange Office 100 Grange Place, Cortland, NY 13045 by June 1.