Cannabis Conversation for the Finger Lakes Region tonight

Staff Reports

Cannabis Conversation for the Finger Lakes Region Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.

The New York Office of Cannabis Management will be holding regional Cannabis Conversations. The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) creates a first in the nation comprehensive regulatory structure to oversee the licensure, cultivation, production, distribution, sale and taxation of medical, adult-use and cannabinoid hemp within New York State.

These Cannabis Conversations are the first outreach to communities across New York State conducted by the Cannabis Control Board and the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). New Yorkers will hear directly about the ins-and-outs of the cannabis law and how it serves as a foundation for the new cannabis industry with a focus on health, safety, and delivering social and economic justice to undo the harms of over policing during the decades-long prohibition of cannabis.

Register at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/o/office-of-cannabis-management-40209116263?fbclid=IwAR0V9yfjBlZ_1z8axAEh9R1UaoZN1CqWlDUvX4c_XYOEgXsJC7FtSp4_vw4