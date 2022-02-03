PYPD continues investigation of 48-year-old cold case

Penn Yan Police Chief Thomas Dunham

Missing and presumed dead, June Allison Streeter: born June 11, 1932, missing since Oct. 8, 1973.

PENN YAN -- In recognition of National Missing Persons Day, Feb. 3, 2022, the Penn Yan Police Department remind the public that it continues to work on a 1973 missing person/homicide case connected to Penn Yan, with the hopes that it can someday be solved.

June Allison Streeter was last seen alive on Oct. 8, 1973 at a roadside pull-off on Rte. 431 near Wedowee, Alabama. June, her husband Lawrence D. Streeter, and her two children from a previous marriage were traveling from Lawrence's parents' home in Altha, Florida to New York. Lawrence was driving the car, which was pulling a small travel trailer. The couple was allegedly arguing that day and pulled into the rest stop on Route 431 to spend the night. He, June and their two poodles slept in the travel trailer, and June's children slept in the car. A noise complaint was called in at the rest area by a neighbor that night. An Alabama State Trooper drove by and noticed the vehicle and trailer but didn’t hear any commotion and cleared.

The next morning, Lawrence woke the children and told them their mother had left during the night. The children stated they could hear their mothers dogs inside of the trailer but Lawrence would not let them enter to get their belongings. Lawrence unhooked the trailer and drove the children to LaGrange Georgia, and put them on a bus to Bath, New York, where their father lived. They arrived there two days later ill dressed for the weather and one without shoes. After dropping the children off at the bus station, Lawrence drove back into Alabama and registered the trailer under a false address and returned to Florida. Lawrence never contacted the authorities to report June missing.

According to her family, it was uncharacteristic of June to leave without warning; she always kept in touch with her family. She had met Lawrence four years earlier while he was working at a carnival. After their marriage, they traveled a circuit as a husband and wife country music duet, singing at clubs and carnivals. However, by the time of her disappearance June’s family reported she was tired of traveling and said she wanted to settle down. Her sister stated June was afraid of Lawrence and that she had left him several times, but would always return to him. He had allegedly threatened her with a pistol on multiple occasions.

June’s sister reported her missing to the Penn Yan Police Department on Feb. 4, 1974, four months after she was last seen alive. The PYPD worked with authorities in Alabama, Florida, Texas, and Georgia, but June has never been found. Investigators interviewed Lawrence and executed a search warrant on the travel trailer which was located in Altha, Florida. Police found a .32-caliber pistol and some of June's belongings and various articles of evidence. However, Lawrence insisted June had simply left him during the night and never returned.

Lawrence was arrested in Georgia for failing to return Junes property to her family. In 1974, he submitted to a lie detector test which he failed. Police continued to work the case throughout the 1970s, '80s and '90s with no new evidence emerging. DNA was collected from June’s daughters and is on file in case her remains are ever discovered. Lawrence passed away in 2021. He was the last person to see June alive and was the only known person of interest in this case.

June Allison Streeter description in 1973

Height and Weight -- 5'2, 120 pounds

Clothing/Jewelry Description -- A gold band with two diamonds and a ring with a black onyx stone.

Distinguishing Characteristics -- Caucasian female. Blonde hair, blue eyes. June has a linear scar on her lower abdomen, and has previously cracked her tailbone. Her shoe size is 5. One of her previous married names is Lee.

June's family believes she is dead and may be buried in Florida, Alabama, or Georgia. Her remains have never been recovered and her disappearance remains unsolved. Police have entered June into the national database of missing persons, and continue to investigate the matter.

Anyone with information on the matter is asked to call the Penn Yan Police Department at 315-536-4426.