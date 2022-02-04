Caring pair of teens honored as Rotary Students of the Month

Staff reports

The Penn Yan Rotary Club was pleased to honor McKennah Benson and Riley Wilkinson as Students of the Month on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Milly's Pantry in Penn Yan. For many of the months in each school year the club honors an outstanding Penn Yan student who demonstrates The Rotary Four Way Test, which values truth, fairness, and beneficial actions which build goodwill and friendships.

Penn Yan Rotary honored McKennah and Riley for their quick, caring, and concerned reaction, this past June, to a dangerous situation. While together outside in Penn Yan they noticed a toddler, playing near the street, with no adult caring for them. They called 911 to report the situation and their concern, and they kept the child safe until police arrived.

Officer Jeff Stewart, the Penn Yan Academy School Resource Officer, came to the scene right away when he heard the report and was pleased to know that McKennah and Riley noticed the toddler, were quick to react, and were keeping the child safe.

The Penn Yan Rotary Club, Officer Stewart, and friends and family who had gathered to honor them, knew that McKennah and Riley were especially deserving of recognition, though McKennah and Riley didn't think so. They told the gathering that they were just doing what anyone in their situation would do. The gathering assured them that they did indeed earn recognition for their quick and capable reaction and that they were pleased to be gather to celebrate them with public recognition.

The Penn Yan Rotary Club, and all others gathered, cheered and applauded McKennah Benson and Riley Wilkinson, and each was presented a framed Penn Yan Rotary Club Student of the Month certificate and a $25 gift card for Longs' Cards & Books. This Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Penn Yan Rotary Club and made possible with the support of Community Bank, Bank of the Finger Lakes, and Lyons National Bank.