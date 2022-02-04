Clinton Crest Manor uses $10,000 emergency grant for mandatory Covid testing

Staff Reports

Clinton Crest Manor received operational support from the Rochester Area Community Foundation's Yates Emergency Relief Fund.

PENN YAN -- The Rochester Area Community Foundation Yates Emergency Relief Fund awarded the adult care facility Clinton Crest Manor a $10,000 grant in August 2021 for operational support. This relief fund was established to provide emergency, recovery, and resiliency funding to address pandemic-related community needs throughout Yates County.

Clinton Crest Manor utilized the Yates County Emergency Relief funding for employee COVID-19 mandatory testing.

Clinton Crest Manor is incredibly thankful for the operational support provided by the Yates County Endowment, and Rochester Area Community Fund. This support has helped ensure that all resident needs continued to be met, and ensure resident and employee health and safety during this uncertain time caused by the pandemic.

Clinton Crest Manor’s commitment to promoting the highest level of well-being remains strong. Support services include assistance with activities of daily living, medication supervision, monitoring and supervision, case management, activities and housekeeping.

To learn more about Clinton Crest Manor, please visit clintoncrestmanor.com or telephone 315-536-8800.