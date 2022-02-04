College News

The Chronicle Express

Emma MacDowell Named to Cazenovia College Dean's List

CAZENOVIA — Emma MacDowell of Rushville was named to the Cazenovia College Dean's List for the Fall 2021 semester. Those named to the Dean's List have achieved a 3.5 or better grade point average.

Bryce Gregory Parson earns Dean's List at Norwich University

NORTHFIELD, Vt. — Bryce Gregory Parson, of Penn Yan, has been recognized on the Dean's list at Norwich University for the Fall 2021 semester. Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 are awarded Dean's List honors.

Naomi Sprague named to SUNY Oneonta's Dean's List

ONEONTA — Naomi Sprague, of Naples, was one of 1,411 SUNY Oneonta students who earned Dean's List honors for the fall 2021 semester. Sprague is studying Adolescence Education: English. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.

Shelby Woodard named to Albright College Dean's List

READING, Pa. — Shelby Woodard, of Penn Yan, has been named to the fall 2021 Dean's List at Albright College. A graduate of Penn Yan Academy, Woodard studied Child and Family Studies with a minor in Music and Political Science during the fall semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, Albright students must earn a GPA of 3.75 or better while taking a minimum of three letter-graded courses during a semester.