FLH recognizes January CNA graduates

Finger Lakes Health

FINGER LAKES — Finger Lakes Health (FLH) congratulates the most recent class of graduates:

Josh Chehovich of Seneca Falls

of Seneca Falls Joe Colaianni of Henrietta

of Henrietta Chantella Feeney of Geneva

of Geneva K’la Morrissette of Seneca Falls

of Seneca Falls Eve Thomas of Geneva.

FLH offers a paid Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Training Program that is approved by the New York State Department of Health.

Many certified nursing assistants (CNAs) use their education and experience as a beginning in the healthcare field. By taking advantage of opportunities for growth in their chosen career, many continue their education, becoming licensed practical nurses (LPNs) and registered nurses (RNs).

Employment opportunities are available at the Geneva Living Centers, The Homestead in Penn Yan, Huntington Living Center in Waterloo as well as many other long-term care facilities.

Each program consists of classroom, lab and clinical instruction totaling 138 hours. Classes are held Monday through Friday during the day, and each program is four weeks in length. After successful completion of the training program, you will be eligible to take the New York State certification examinations.

A $2,000 recruitment bonus is being offered.

Apply online today at https://www.flhealth.org/careers/cna-program/ or call 315-787-4039 for information.